Late Actress Sulli Was "Fully Aware Of Her Nude Scene In <i>Real</i>", Says Kim Soo-Hyun's Agency Amid Kim Sae-Ron Row

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Kim Sae-Ron, actor Kim Soo-Hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist, have now been accused of coercing the late actress Sulli (Choi Jin Ri) into filming an explicit scene for the 2017 movie Real.

The allegations were raised by Sulli's brother, Choi Da Hee, who has questioned why she had to film the scene, why a body double wasn't used and if one was available, why the sequence was shot differently.

Following the accusations, Gold Medalist issued a detailed statement denying any wrongdoing. The agency clarified that Sulli was informed about the scene prior to filming and was never forced into it. They also dismissed claims that a body double was available but not used.

According to them, the role of Song Yoo Hwa, which Sulli portrayed, inherently included the bed scene and this was communicated before casting.

"We believe that discussing such scenes only after casting could place undue pressure or create a sense of being coerced for the actor," the agency stated.

The agency, along with Real's director Lee Ro Be, shared that both Sulli and her former agency were provided with complete information about the scene. This included a script outlining the sequence, visual references specifying the level of nudity required and a contract detailing these conditions.

"The version of the script provided to the late actress and her then-agency included the bed scene and the character briefing materials for Song Yoo Hwa contained visual references for the level of nudity," GOLD MEDALIST, which is co-owned by Kim Soo Hyun and his cousin Lee Sa Rang, said in a statement via MK Sports.

Regarding the use of a body double, the agency stated that while a stand-in was present for technical aspects like camera positioning and blocking, no one else performed the scene in Sulli's place. They also attached written statements from Real's assistant director, Kim Jung Ok and script supervisor, Lee Joon Hyun, who were present during filming, as evidence supporting their claims.

Additionally, the agency distanced Kim Soo-Hyun from the controversy, adding that he had no role beyond acting in the film.

"Kim Soo Hyun, who appeared in the film, was not involved in the scenario, storyboard, or filming decisions, which fall entirely under the production team's domain. As confirmed by key staff members of the production, both the late actress and her agency had full knowledge of the role's requirements," the statement read.

Sulli's brother also accused Gold Medalist of attempting to silence their mother. The agency refuted this, asserting, "We have never contacted the late actress's mother and do not have her contact information." They urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified claims, stressing that revisiting past incidents and presenting them as personal experiences was misleading.

"We understand that one may be curious about the truth of certain statements heard at the funeral. However, bringing up an event from over six years ago now, and posting things on social media as if they were personal experiences when they are not factual, is difficult for us to accept."

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun has also been dealing with another controversy. He and his legal team recently denied allegations regarding his past relationship with Kim Sae-Ron. The claims, which surfaced through the Garo Sero Institute and Kim Sae Ron's family, suggested that the two were romantically involved when Sae-Ron was a minor.

The actor's team refuted this, clarifying that most of the photos being circulated were taken when both were adults and that their relationship lasted for approximately one and a half years. Despite this, Garo Sero has continued to release additional material to support its claims.