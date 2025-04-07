Amid Kim Sae-Ron Row, Kim Soo-Hyun's Scenes Completely Edited Out Of G-Dragon's Show <i>Good Day</i>

Kim Soo Hyun is facing backlash following revelations about his relationship with Kim Sae Ron. The actor has been accused of dating the late actress when she was a minor, while he was 27.

Amid the ongoing controversy, Kim Soo Hyun has been completely edited out of the latest episode of MBC's variety programme Good Day. Aired on June 6, the episode featured no appearance or mention of the actor.

While the recording process of other cast members – such as Code Kunst, Im Si-wan, Jung Hae-in, Hwang Kwang-hee, Jo Se-ho and DAY6 – was shown, none of these moments included Kim Soo Hyun.

He was also missing from the “88ers” segment and absent during the final airing of the song recording.

Last month, the production team of Good Day issued a statement announcing their decision to remove scenes featuring Kim Soo Hyun from the show. They released a detailed statement apologising to viewers for the sudden changes and explaining the technical challenges involved. Read the full story here.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun continues to face backlash for his involvement in Kim Sae Ron's death. The actor and his agency, Gold Medalist, are accused of putting pressure on Kim Sae Ron to pay back her debt, which eventually resulted in her death.

Kim Sae Ron was found dead at her residence in Seoul on February 16. She died by suicide, as per the Seongdong Police.