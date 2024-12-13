BIGBANG G-Dragon Announces New Variety Show, Kim Soo Hyun, Jung Hae In, Aespa To Join As Guests

K-pop group BIGBANG member G-Dragon recently made his music comeback after 7 years. Now, the singer is all set to take over the television industry. G-Dragon is set to host a variety show titled GD and Friends. According to multiple reports by Korean media outlets, the show's star-studded guest lineup includes actors Kim Soo Hyun, Im Si Wan, Jung Hae In, Hwang Jung Min, girl group aespa, SEVENTEEN sub-unit BSS (BooSeokSoon) with members DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan and BIGBANG members Taeyang and Daesung.

Talking about Kim Soo Hyun's participation in GD and Friends, there is a lot of expectation surrounding the news as the actor hasn't appeared on many entertainment shows in recent years. Additionally, actress Kim Go Eun, who has been quite busy this year with hits like Love in the Big City and Exhuma, is also rumoured to be a part of the show, reported Jagran.

GD and Friends will offer fans an intimate glimpse into G-Dragon's world as the show centres on him and his close celebrity friends. In addition to G-Dragon, comedians Jo Se Ho and Jung Hyung Don will be featured on the variety show. It is said to be a short series. Produced by Kim Tae-ho, GD and Friends is set to start filming soon and will premiere on MBC in 2025.

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, is referred to as the King of K-pop among fans. The singer made his debut in 2006 as the leader of the South Korean boy band BIGBANG. He released his first solo album Heartbreaker in 2009 followed by Coup d'Etat in 2013.

After going on a hiatus in 2017, G-Dragon recently made headlines with his comeback single Power. The singer also released a collaboration track titled HOME SWEET HOME, with his BIGBANG bandmates Taeyang and Daesung. The three-member group also shared the stage at the MAMA Awards 2024, marking their first stage performance in nine years.