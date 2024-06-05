A Queen Of Tears Reunion For Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung-Hoon And Others

Park Sung-Hoon shared this image. (courtesy: boxabum)

Queen Of Tears fans, assemble here. The most-anticipated reunion finally happened and we can't keep calm. The show's antagonist Park Sung Hoon delighted fans with a surprise selfie on social media. He shared a photo on Instagram wherein he is seen posing alongside the K-drama's cast Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Kwak Dong Yeon and Lee Joo Bin. The actors are seen flashing their warmest smiles and making victory signs.

The cast reportedly reunited to film commentary for the drama's upcoming Blu-ray release.

While Park Sung Hoon gathered with his co-stars for the Blu-ray commentary, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won are busy preparing for fan meetings in Japan and Korea. Park Sung Hoon himself has a packed schedule ahead, as he returns to the stage after a seven-year hiatus in the play Bang (literal translation). Additionally, fans can anticipate his appearance in the highly anticipated second season of Netflix's Squid Game later this year.

First airing in March and concluding on April 28, the 16-episode series Queen of Tears has now held the number one spot for three consecutive months in the rankings. In April, Queen of Tears achieved a preference rating of 13.1%, one of only 11 dramas to surpass the 10% mark since Gallup Korea began its survey in January 2013.

Queen of Tears, which concluded its run in April, is one of the hit Korean dramas of 2024. The drama concluded with a peak nationwide rating of 24.9%, according to Nielsen Korea, setting a record as the highest-rated drama in tvN's history. It also maintained the top spot in drama buzz for eight consecutive weeks, set records for TVING's viewing time and daily user count and achieved the highest viewership among Netflix dramas aired simultaneously.

Following in second place was KBS2's Beauty and Mr. Romantic, which climbed from eighth place in April. MBC's I Live Alone secured third place, while tvN's Lovely Runner landed fourth, particularly popular among women aged 18 to 29. Other shows making the top ten included KBS1's Suji & Uri, tvN's You Quiz on the Block, SBS's Running Man, MBC's Chief Detective 1958, JTBC's A Clean Sweep and SBS's My Little Old Boy.