Kim Sae-Ron Row: Internet Thrashes Kim Soo-Hyun For A New Wig At Press Conference, Calls Him "King Of Fake Tears"

South Korean actor Kim Soo-Hyun has become the subject of intense scrutiny and mockery following his emotional press conference on March 31, where he addressed his relationship with late actress Kim Sae-Ron.

South Korea's highest-paid actor spent approximately 30 minutes reading a prepared statement, frequently breaking down in tears while dressed in a formal black suit. During the conference, he denied dating Sae-Ron when she was a "minor", insisting their relationship only began in 2019 when she was 19 and he was 31.

Soo-Hyun explained his previous denial of their relationship, stating that as the lead actor of Queen Of Tears, he couldn't publicly confirm their past romance when rumours surfaced in March 2024, as he feared it would overshadow the hard work of the cast and crew involved in the production.

"When the deceased posted a photo of us together during Queen of Tears, I denied the dating rumors," he explained. "Five years ago-four years before Queen of Tears aired - we dated for about a year. I understand if people criticise me for that choice or doubt what I'm saying now."

He further clarified that their relationship had ended naturally and denied allegations that Sae Ron's tragic death on February 16 was connected to any pressure from him or his agency regarding debts.

Despite his emotional display, many users questioned the authenticity of his tears. Memes quickly circulated online, with critics dubbing the press conference "King of Fake Tears," suggesting it was merely a continuation of his acting from Queen of Tears.

Most notably, Soo Hyun's appearance became a central point of ridicule. While celebrities typically appear disheveled during public apologies, the Internet users pointed out that the actor's hair was meticulously styled and his face fully made up with foundation, even as he left his facial hair conspicuously unshaven. This contrast led many to question the sincerity of his remorse.

The conversation took an unexpected turn when unflattering images of his foundation smudging and caking from his tears began circulating online. "Kim Soo Hyun's foundation" quickly became a trending topic on Weibo, with users noting that "the foundation around his nose is completely gone" and others jokingly inquiring about the brand he was using since it "doesn't seem long-lasting at all."

Some speculated it might be from cosmetics brand Y.O.U, which Soo Hyun had previously endorsed - a partnership reportedly terminated after the press conference as the brand "wanted to avoid being associated with his messy appearance."

Adding to the controversy, sharp-eyed viewers claimed the actor was wearing a wig, pointing to an "obvious difference in hair quality on the sides of the actor's hair." One particularly detailed comment read, "I wear wigs too. It's obvious from the hairline - there's a net glued to his scalp, and the connection between the wig and natural hair is uneven."

