K-Pop Idol WOODZ's Agency Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Late Actress Kim Sae-Ron: "Difficult For Us To Confirm"

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dating scandal has taken a new turn. K-pop idol WOODZ has now been dragged into the controversy.

Earlier this week, YouTuber Lee Jin Ho released some pictures of Kim Sae Ron with an unnamed singer, claiming that the late actress was dating him from early 2021 to May 2022. While Lee Jin Ho did not take any names, the internet came up with the conclusion that the idol singer in pictures with Sae Ron was soloist WOODZ, who is currently serving in the military.

Now, WOODZ's agency, EDAM Entertainment, has officially responded to the rumours. In a brief statement, the company said, "Because it's a matter related to [the artist's] personal life, it's difficult for us to confirm. We ask for your understanding in this regard,” quoted Soompi.

WOODZ, real name Cho Seung-youn, is a third-generation K-pop idol, who made his debut with Chinese-Korean boy band UNIQ in 2014. In 2019, the singer participated in the Mnet survival show Produce X 101 and came fifth, debuting as a member of the group X1.

After the band broke up, WOODZ began his solo career in 2020 with the release of his first EP Equal. Since then, he has released several tracks, including Hijack, I Hate You and Love Me Harder. The singer enlisted in the South Korean military in January 2024. He will be discharged on July 21, 2025.

Coming back to Kim Soo Hyun, the actor has been accused of dating Kim Sae Ron when she was 15, while he was 27. Also, Soo Hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist, are alleged of putting pressure on Sae Ron to pay back her debt, which eventually resulted in her death.

Kim Sae Ron was found dead at her residence in Seoul on February 16.