BTS J-Hope And ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo's Reunion. We're Not Crying, You're Crying

K-pop fans just can't keep calm. Reason? BTS' J-Hope and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo's latest pictures and videos have recently surfaced online. On Friday (November 22), the two boyband members attended the grand opening of the Audemars Piguet AP House Seoul Flagship. The event commemorated the luxury Swiss watchmaker's latest milestone of blending classic workmanship with contemporary design. In one of the videos, J-Hope can be seen having a fun banter with Cha Eun-woo. Dressed in a black suit, J-Hope grooves to a song holding a champagne glass. Cha Eun-wo looking dapper as always appears to enjoy the music too. We couldn't help but gush at their infectious cute smiles. Take a look:

Here's another video of J-Hope posing for the shutterbugs. He folds his hands doing a namaste and then puts a finger to his cheek quite adorably.

J-Hope showcased his dance moves at the event. Cha Eun-woo simply sways his head from side to side indulging in the fun vibe. For proof, check out this video.

BTS lovers, here are some more pictures of J-Hope to light up your day.

On October 17, J-Hope wrapped up his mandatory 18-month military service. After being discharged from the army he flew to his hometown in Gwangju. Later, the rapper resumed his work commitments. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), J-Hope was clicked at the airport as he left for Los Angeles for an undisclosed schedule. It was his first international flight in 20 months. Speaking with the reporters at the airport premises, J-Hope said, “I am taking a flight for the first time in one year and eight months. I am nervous. Do I have to take off my shoes on the plane?” Through his last question, J-Hope presumably referred to the old joke that makes fun of first-time air passengers. It implies that to follow proper in-flight behaviour, travellers must take off their shoes.

J-Hope was the second BTS member to finish his military service. Earlier, Jin, the eldest member completed his military duties on June 12. On J-Hope's discharge day, Jin welcomed his bandmate with a flower bouquet and a warm hug.

Workwise, J-Hope unveiled his six-song extended play HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1 in March while he was still in the army.