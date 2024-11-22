Jin's LOL Reply To BTS Member RM Visiting Him After Military Discharge: "Sorry, Can't Remember"

The Tonight Show, hosted by Jimmy Fallon had a special guest on Wednesday (November 20). Any guesses? Well, it was BTS member Jin. The K-pop idol had a fun and candid conversation with Jimmy. In one of the videos dropped by the show's makers on Instagram, Jimmy was heard asking Jin about the day he was discharged from the military service. All his boyband members gathered outside the military facility to celebrate the occasion with the group's leader RM playing a saxophone for Jin. When Jimmy wanted to know what RM was playing, Jin's honest answer had everyone in splits.

The clip begins with Jimmy Fallon “welcoming” Jin on the show. “Yes, you are back” exclaims an excited Jimmy. Matching his energy, Jin replies, “Yeah, I am back.” After that, Jimmy says, “Over the summer you completed your military service. And you came back and your bandmates were waiting for you.” The host showed Jin a picture of his sweet reunion with the BTS members post his military discharge. Pointing at RM, Jimmy asks, “Is RM playing the saxophone here? What is he playing? Is he playing Careless Whisper?”

Jin clarifies, “Not this music. So at that time, it was very hectic because it was immediately after my discharge. I wasn't exactly sure what RM was doing but he was playing something for me.” When Jimmy asks him again, “Well, you don't know what he was doing?” Jin's blunt reply was, “I didn't even know he was there. Sorry, can't remember.” His answer prompted Jimmy to burst into laughter.

ICYMI: Here's the video of RM playing a saxophone as Jimin gives Jin a friendly pat on his back.

Jin made fans super-happy by releasing his first solo album Happy on November 15. The six songs listed in the album are Running Wild, Falling, Another Level, I'll Be There, I Will Come to You and Heart on the Window. Jin even performed the track Running Wild on The Tonight Show.

Jin, the oldest member of BTS enlisted in the army in December 2022. After 18 months of mandatory military service, he was discharged this year on June 12.