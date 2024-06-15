RM's Famjam Pic Featuring BTS Members Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga, J-Hope And Jimin

BTS' RM shared this image. (Courtesy: rkive)

BTS Army, assemble here. K-pop band BTS' leader RM (Kim Namjoon) recently shared a famjam picture on social media featuring fellow band members - Jin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jimin. In the photo, the idols are seen dressed in their casual best. They can be sporting their buzzcut hairstyles. Captioning the photo on Instagram, RM wrote, "You can't forget it."

Take a look at the photo below.

ICMI: The reunion took place after BTS' eldest member Jin completed his mandatory military service. He was discharged from the military on June 12.

Several photos and videos from Jin's discharge ceremony went viral on the internet. As Jin walked through the Army Division, BTS members - RM, J-hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin and Suga gave a warm welcome to him. In one of the viral videos, BTS leader RM is seen playing the saxophone while Jimin gives Jin a friendly pat on his back. Several photos and videos from their emotional reunion have been doing the rounds on the Internet. In one of the pictures, the whole group can be seen posing for a picture together. "Jin is back" balloons were placed on the wall.

that hug from jimin to jin was personal.. tears in my eyes :(



pic.twitter.com/ynvt3Braqr — bts lover ⁷ (@itsbtszone) June 11, 2024

For the unversed, Jin began his 18-month military service at a boot camp near the North Korean border. Following a five-week training period alongside fellow soldiers, he was assigned to an army unit. As he prepared to leave for military service, his bandmates rallied to support their 'Hyung'. BTS leader and rapper RM shared that Jin did not say much at the time of his enlistment. He stated, "Like the eldest, Jin said that he'll experience all of it first and let us know how it goes.”

In December 2023, RM and V initiated their military service, followed by Jimin and Jungkook at later dates. The seven members of BTS are expected to reunite in 2025 after completing their mandatory duties.