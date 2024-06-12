BTS' Jin Discharged From Military, Reunites With Jungkook, RM, V, Suga, Jimin And J-Hope

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: charts_k)

BTS' eldest member Jin has completed his mandatory military service. He was discharged from the military on June 12. As Jin walked through the Army Division, BTS members - RM, J-hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin and Suga gave a warm welcome to him. In one of the viral videos, BTS leader RM is seen playing the saxophone while Jimin gives Jin a friendly pat on his back. Several photos and videos from their emotional reunion have been doing the rounds on the Internet. In one of the pictures, the whole group can be seen posing for a picture together. "Jin is back" balloons were placed on the wall.

that hug from jimin to jin was personal.. tears in my eyes :(



pic.twitter.com/ynvt3Braqr — bts lover ⁷ (@itsbtszone) June 11, 2024

BTS member Jin began the countdown three-four months ahead of his discharge from mandatory military service in South Korea. Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, joined the military in December 2022. Taking to Weverse, Jin simply wrote, "D-100." Jin's announcement sparked a flurry of tweets and comments from eager fans. A fan wrote on X (previously known as Twitter), “Can't wait for him to return.” Another one wrote, "Just a little more patience, Jinie. Just 100 days more, and you're back. Our Moon is going to come home soon." "Can't wait for your dad jokes," teased a fan. Yet another comment read, "He really couldn't wait. We look forward to Kim Seokjin's return…"

For the unversed, Jin began his 18-month military service at a boot camp near the North Korean border. Following a five-week training period alongside fellow soldiers, he was assigned to an army unit. As he prepared to leave for military service, his bandmates rallied to support their 'Hyung'. BTS leader and rapper RM shared that Jin did not say much at the time of his enlistment. He stated, "Like the eldest, Jin said that he'll experience all of it first and let us know how it goes.”

Prior to his enlistment, Jin wrote a goodbye note with his trademark humour on Weverse, referencing the character 'Jhin' from the video game 'League of Legends' with the phrase "Now it's curtain call time." BangtanTV also shared a video that captured BTS members bidding farewell to Jin during his Entrance Ceremony at the training center. In his message to the BTS ARMY, Jin assured fans that he would return safely. In December 2023, RM and V initiated their military service, followed by Jimin and Jungkook at later dates. The seven members of BTS are expected to reunite in 2025 after completing their mandatory duties.