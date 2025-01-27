On Moonbin's 27th Birth Anniversary, Tributes From ASTRO Members Cha Eun-Woo, Yoon San-Ha, Jinjin And MJ

Members of the K-pop boyband ASTRO are remembering their bandmate Moonbin on his 27th birth anniversary. For those unaware, the singer was found dead at his home in 2023.

To honour Moonbin, Cha Eun-woo shared a carousel of pictures and a video on Instagram. The snaps capture some priceless moments between Cha Eun-woo, Moonbin and the other ASTRO members. Cha Eun-woo even visited Moonbin's grave and left his favourite snacks for his friend.

The last slide was an emotional tribute to Moonbin. Cha Eun-woo sang a cover of Shin Seung Hun‘s 1994 hit song After A Long Time. No, we are not crying you are.

Cha Eun-woo's side note read, “Happy birthday miss you.” Take a look.

Cha Eun-woo also uploaded the cover of After A Long Time on his YouTube channel. He penned an emotional note for Moonbin in the caption.

The message read, “Happy birthday, Binnie. How are you doing? Lately, I miss you even more than usual. There are so many things I want to talk about over a drink with you, but I have no one to lean on now. I'm sorry I haven't been able to visit you as often as I did last year. The more I think of you, the harder I push myself to keep working, because that's what you wanted, right? But now, I think it's starting to get a bit overwhelming. Haha, I don't know. Am I doing well? Your absence feels especially heavy these days, my friend.”

ASTRO's lead vocalist Yoon San-ha recalled the good days spent with Moonbin on his birth anniversary. He uploaded a carousel of postcards from the group's fun outings. Moonbin's sweet smile and goofy gestures stole the show in every frame.

“Happy birthday big bro miss you a lot,” captioned Yoon San-ha.

Jinjin, ASTRO's lead rapper, brought back fond memories of Moonbin. Here's what he posted:

Vocalist MJ dropped a throwback picture of Moonbin on his Instagram Stories. “The world is a melody. Happy birthday,” he wrote.

Moonbin died in the Gangnam district of Seoul in April 2023. He was 25.