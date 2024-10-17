Liam Payne Had A "Lovely Day" With Girlfriend Kate Cassidy In Argentina Hours Before Falling To Death

The music fraternity and fans are mourning the tragic and untimely death of Liam Payne. Just hours before the news broke, the former One Direction member was actively sharing his updates on social media. The singer was on a vacation in Buenos Aires with his girlfriend and influencer Kate Cassidy. An hour before his death, Liam posted several Snapchat Stories, where he was seen posing at the breakfast table. He said, "Lovely day in Argentina," while teasing Kate for leaving her hat on the table. "Children," he jokingly muttered. He continued, "It's a lovely day here in Argentina," as he captured the lush backyard, palm trees and clear blue skies. "This is the breakfast table. Just enjoying coffee and breakfast even though it's 1 PM," he said.

Kate chimed in with a laugh, "Literally, we sleep in every day until at least 12. We're such losers!" Liam Payne's last Snapchat story was a mirror selfie of them in swimsuits. ICYDK, the couple began dating in October 2022.

this is absolutely so insane bc wym liam payne was just posting on his snapchat story only an hour ago?? pic.twitter.com/xrwNT999MA — d'aujah 🫧 (@daujahmarie) October 16, 2024

Liam Payne died at the age of 31. According to AP, the musician died after falling three floors from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said that he fell into a courtyard at Casa Sur Hotel, as per the report. The circumstances surrounding the fall are still under investigation.

Born in Wolverhampton, England, Liam Payne first gained attention as a contestant on The X Factor in 2008 but was eliminated. He returned two years later, joining Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik to form One Direction, which finished third on the show and was subsequently signed to Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment. During their active years from 2010 to 2016, One Direction became one of the most successful boy bands in history, selling over 70 million records globally. After announcing an indefinite hiatus, the members pursued solo careers.

Liam Payne started his solo career in 2017 with the hit single Strip That Down, featuring Quavo, which reached the top 10 in the US and peaked at No. 3 in the UK. His debut album, LP1, released in December 2019, reached No. 17 in the U.K. Earlier this year, he released his latest single, Teardrops, along with an acoustic version.