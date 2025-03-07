Lollapalooza India 2025: All You Need To Know About The Music Festival

Music lovers, the weekend you have been waiting for is finally here. Lollapalooza India 2025 is set to take over the city of dreams, Mumbai.

With 20 hours of non-stop music across four stages, this music festival is going to be one for the books.

Without further ado, here is all you need to know about Lollapalooza India 2025:

Date, Time And Venue

Lollapalooza India 2025 is all set to rock Mumbai on March 8 and 9. The two-day music fest will take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Mark your calendars and get ready for an epic weekend full of music.

Performers

The lineup for this year is absolutely fire. From Frizzell D'Souza and Isabel LaRosa to Talwiinder, Dot., Cory Wong, Zedd, SPRYK, Hanumankind, John Summit, Green Day, Sudan, Alok and many more – an epic mix of artists and groups are set to make you dance like never before. Get ready to groove!

Schedule (Day 1)

Day 1 of Lollapalooza India 2025 on March 8 will kick off at 3 PM and wrap up before 10 PM, with an exciting lineup spread across four stages. The festival will begin with performances by Frizzell D'Souza, Amrapali Shindhe, Philtersoup and Sid Vashi. As the afternoon rolls in, Lullanas, Sahil Vasudeva, Dhanji and Isabel LaRosa will take the stage to keep the energy going.

The evening will get groovier with Talwiinder, Dot., Anushka and Jonita setting the mood. As night falls, the audience will get to enjoy electrifying performances by Glass Animals, Cory Wong and SPRYK. The grand finale will be an unforgettable experience with Zedd and Shawn Mendes closing the night with their power-packed sets.

Schedule (Day 2)

Day 2 of Lollapalooza India 2025 promises another thrilling musical journey. The day will start at 2:45 PM with performances by Raghav Meattle, Kamakshi Rai & Samar Mehdi and Lisa Mishra.

Then, Adi & Dishaan, Green Park, Raman Negi and Niladri Kumar will take the stage, followed by Sudan's soulful performance. Aurora, Wave to Earth and Raftaar x KR$NA will also bring their energy to the crowd.

The night will reach peak excitement with sets from Nothing But Thieves and Hanumankind, while Alok and John Summit will deliver electrifying beats. The festival will conclude on a high note with two powerhouse performances – Louis Tomlinson and the legendary Green Day.

Tickets

Tickets for Lollapalooza India 2025 are available on the online ticketing platform BookMyShow. Prices start at ₹5,999 and go up to ₹49,999, depending on the category.