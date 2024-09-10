Lollapalooza India 2025 Line-Up: Green Day, Shawn Mendes And More

Here is some exciting news for all music lovers. The details for Lollapalooza India 2025 are now out. This two-day music festival will take place in Mumbai on March 8 and 9 next year. The organisers have announced the lineup of artists by sharing a post on Instagram. The festival will feature a diverse array of genres, including pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM and techno. From global sensations such as Louis Tomlinson and Aurora to desi rockstars like Raftaar and Hanumankind, many artists will perform at the event. Five-time Grammy Award winners Green Day and Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes will also set the stage on fire. The line-up also includes Glass Animals, Zedd, John Summit, Nothing But Thieves, Anushka, Big Boi, Cory Wong, Alok, Talwiinder, Wave To Earth, Isabel Larosa, Niladri Kumar, Lisa Mishra and many more. With 20 hours of music spread across 4 stages, this promises to be a festival to remember.

“Four stages, one electrifying lineup. Here is Lollapalooza India 2025!” read the side note.

Hanumankind shared this post on his Instagram Stories. “See yall there Mumbai,” he wrote in the caption.

The American rock band Green Day also shared a post on Instagram, asking their fans to book tickets for the event. The music group includes lead vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist and backing vocalist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool. They wrote “Another first for us!! India, you've been calling our name... and it's finally time to answer. We'll see you in Mumbai next March…Tickets on sale NOWWW lollaindia.com”

Promoting the festival, Raftaar also dropped a post on his Instagram Stories.

Shawn Mendes is “so excited” to perform in India next year. Don't believe us? Take a look at his Instagram entry:

At the 2024 edition of the Lollapalooza music festival, Nick Jonas delivered an unforgettable performance. Indian audiences couldn't help but chant "jiju, jiju" when Priyanka Chopra's husband arrived on stage. Click here to read more about it.