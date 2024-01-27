Lollapalooza India 2024: Crowd Chants 'Jiju' During Nick Jonas' Performance

Nick Jonas at the concert. (courtesy: joejonastic)

Singer Nick Jonas along with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, performed at the music festival Lollapalooza India on Saturday evening, in Mumbai. This marked Jonas Brothers' first ever India concert. A moment from the Jonas Brothers' performance is trending a great deal on social media. It features the crowd cheering and chanting "jiju, jiju" as Nick Jonas performs on the stage. Nick Jonas is often lovingly called "jiju" by the Indian paparazzi as the singer is married to superstar Priyanka Chopra. The video has been shared by several fan pages dedicated to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra on social media.

Here is a video of fans chanting "jiju" during the concert. The video is viral, naturally.

Nick, Kevin Jonas along with brother Joe, are a part of the famous musical band Jonas Brothers. The band became a household name after they made appearances on the Disney channel. Nick, Kevin and Joe started the band in the year 2005 and they featured in the Camp Rock films. They were also a part of the Disney series titled Jonas. The Jonas Brothers returned to the music scenario in March 2019 with their comeback singleSucker, which ruled all the music charts.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.