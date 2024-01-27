Jonas Brothers Nick, Kevin And Joe Arrive In Mumbai Ahead Of Their First Concert In India

Nick, Kevin and Joe at the airpot.

Ahead of his first ever concert in India, Nick Jonas with brothers Joe and Kevin landed in Mumbai. The lensmen stationed at the airport pictured the trio. Nick Jonas was dressed in a pastel-coloured ensemble. He added a dash of style with his cap. Joe Jonas was dressed in a blue shirt while Kevin was seen dressed in a green t-shirt. They were all smiles for the camera. They posed for the shutterbugs as well. They were pictured making their way to the cars from the airport. Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas will perform at the second edition of Lollapalooza India. Take a look at the airport pics here:

Nick Jonas shared a video message on his Instagram story. Dressed in a bathrobe and crushing over some coffee, he said in the video, "Good Morning, we are here in Mumbai. We will play our first show in India for Lollapalooza. We are looking forward to it - it's first ever time in India - we will make it extra special. A couple of surprises. See you tonight." Nick also shared a glimpse of the stage on his Instagram story.

A couple of days ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated daughter Malti Marie's second birthday. Priyanka shared a bunch of images on her social media feed. The opening frame shows little Malti Marie, dressed in a cute co-ord set and bindi, posing with a garland at the temple. While the next frame shows her looking like a rockstar at her Elmo-themed birthday party. we can also see the entire family performing a special puja in one of the pictures. Priyanka's mother Dr. Madhu Chopra also joined the family on the special occasion. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "She is our miracle. And she is 2." Take a look:

Nick Jonas shared a series of pictures from Malti Marie's Elmo Sesame Street-themed birthday party. Along with the pictures he wrote, "Our little angel is 2 years old." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022 via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.