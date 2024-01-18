Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Pose With Fans In Style

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with fans. (courtesy: Jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas have been making the noise for all the right reasons. The celebrity couple posed with fans at an event. Priyanka Chopra was dressed in her winter best. Nick Jonas was dressed in winter outfit as well. They can be seen smiling for the cameras in the pictures. Jag Komal Kaur, who shared the pictures on her Instagram feed, shared a selfie with Priyanka Chopra as well. A fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra shared the pictures with the caption, "NP yesterday night." The comments section below the post was flooded with compliments. A user wrote, "Nick and Priyanka looks so good." Another user wrote, "Beautiful NP!" Another comment read, "Goddess Beauty Inimitable Beauty Queen." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just celebrated daughter Malti Marie's second birthday. Priyanka shared a bunch of images on her social media feed. The opening frame shows little Malti Marie, dressed in a cute co-ord set and bindi, posing with a garland at the temple. While the next frame shows her looking like a rockstar at her Elmo-themed birthday party, we can also see the entire family performing a special puja in one of the pictures. Priyanka's mother Dr. Madhu Chopra also joined the family on the special occasion. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "She is our miracle. And she is 2." Take a look:

On Wednesday, Nick Jonas shared a series of pictures from Malti Marie's Elmo Sesame Street-themed birthday party. Along with the pictures he wrote, "Our little angel is 2 years old." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022 via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.