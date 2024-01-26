Inside Priyanka Chopra's 'Full Heart, Full Tummy' Holiday Diaries. Bonus - Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: PriyankaChopra)

New day, new pictures from Priyanka Chopra's holiday diaries. Priyanka Chopra treated her Instafam to a bunch of images from Santa Barbara, California in which she can be seen enjoying quality time with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie. The carousel post features a mirror selfie of Priyanka, an adorable picture of Nick-Priyanka and a couple of images of Malti Marie. The post also includes a picture of Nick's brother Franklin Jonas. Priyanka, in a bathrobe, can be seen goofing around in one picture. Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Lately. Full heart, full tummy." In the comment section, Franklin Jonas wrote, "THATS MY BURGER."

A couple of days ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated daughter Malti Marie's second birthday. Priyanka shared a bunch of images on her social media feed. The opening frame shows little Malti Marie, dressed in a cute co-ord set and bindi, posing with a garland at the temple. While the next frame shows her looking like a rockstar at her Elmo-themed birthday party. we can also see the entire family performing a special puja in one of the pictures. Priyanka's mother Dr. Madhu Chopra also joined the family on the special occasion. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "She is our miracle. And she is 2." Take a look:

Nick Jonas shared a series of pictures from Malti Marie's Elmo Sesame Street-themed birthday party. Along with the pictures he wrote, "Our little angel is 2 years old." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022 via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.