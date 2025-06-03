PM Modi To Launch 'Aravalli Green Wall' To Revive India's Oldest Mountain Range

On World Environment Day this year, the Union government is set to relaunch the Aravalli Green Wall Project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the renewed initiative on June 5 from South Delhi, one of the 29 districts in four states where the scheme will be executed, as per sources in the Ministry.

This corridor will cover the 29 districts in the Aravalli range, including those in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi. On June 5, Chief Ministers from the Aravalli range states will also join in the launch of green corridor project, with Delhi Chief minister Rekha Gupta accompanying the Prime Minister in Delhi, Haryana Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini from Dadri, Gujarat Chief minister Bhupendra Patel from Kheda and Rajasthan Chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma from Ramgarh.

Stretching across 700 kilometres, the Aravalli range has faced severe environmental degradation in recent decades. The new push aims to create a continuous green belt from Delhi to Gujarat, "acting as a natural barrier against desertification and aiding in groundwater recharge across the Indo-Gangetic plains," said an official.

The action plan laid out by the government focuses on restoring degraded forest lands, improving water retention through soil and moisture conservation, and encouraging the planting of indigenous species.

One thousand permanent nurseries will be set up to revive India's oldest mountain range. Advanced tools like satellite mapping and remote sensing will be used to monitor progress and ensure transparency.

The budget and funding for the project will be through the already existing and functioning schemes of MNREGA, CAMPA and Green India Mission.

The original phase of the Aravalli Green Wall was launched in March 2023, covering a 5-kilometre buffer zone around the range. The upcoming phase broadens the scope significantly, incorporating new initiatives and partnerships with local communities.

Divisional forest officers to ensure that local bodies, NGOs, and panchayats are roped in to take up eco-restoration of Aravalli,and implementation of the Green Credit Programme for eco-restoration work in the Aravalli landscape.

The range is home to 22 wildlife sanctuaries and four tiger reserves- Ranthambore, Sariska, Ramgarh-Vishdhari, and Mukunda Hills. It also houses the bird sanctuary, Keoladeo National Park and nearly 50 historic forts that date back centuries.

Of the 1.25 lakh hectares within the Aravalli landscape, approximately 42,000 hectares are designated reserve forests. The terrain varies from rolling ridges to steep hillocks, with the highest elevation being Guru Shikhar in Mount Abu, Rajasthan, which stands at 1,732 metres above sea level. Several rivers, including the Chambal and Luni, originate in these hills, which are also rich in minerals and diverse flora and fauna.

Further, developing Aravalli landscapes and biodiversity for safari, nature parks and trekking, removal of invasive species and re-plantation with native species and bamboo, roping in Eco-clubs and Eco-Task Force in raising plantations and awareness, linking Amrit Sarovars and waterbodies in Aravali restoration programme, creating a research and monitoring vertical under the NIRANTAR institutions, such as BSI and ZSI in taxonomy and organising annual workshops, could also prove to be effective measures in this direction.

After the success of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, achieving the target of planting 80 crore saplings last year, the Prime Minister will also relaunch the campaign on June 5. It encourages people to plant a tree as a symbol of love, respect, and honour for their mothers, while also pledging to protect trees and the Earth. The initiative aims to combat land degradation and restore degraded land areas.