World Environment Day: 5 Indian EVs Setting New Benchmarks For The World

As we celebrate World Environment Day 2025, India is slowly but surely on its way to become a manufacturing hub for sustainable mobility. The country's electric vehicle landscape is evolving rapidly, with local manufacturers introducing innovative models that not only meet domestic demand but also raise the bar for EVs on a global scale. These vehicles showcase India's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Ultraviolette Tesseract:

The Ultraviolette Tesseract is among first high-performance electric scooters in India featuring ARAS 360 awareness, blind spot detection mirrors, and a smart dashcam.

Powertrain: The Tesseract is equipped with an SRB-6 battery pack, providing a range of 261 km (IDC range) on a single charge. It offers three battery capacities: 3.5 kWh, 5 kWh, and 6 kWh. This electric scooter can accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 125 km/h.

Price: Initially, the scooter was offered at an introductory price of Rs 1.20 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 50,000 buyers. Currently, the price of the electric scooter starts from Rs 1.45 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Benchmark Set: Inspired by combat helicopters, the Ultraviolette Tesseract revolutionized the electric scooter market by offering better performance metrics compared to the traditional EV scooters along with multiple segment first safety features atypical of electric two-wheelers.

Mahindra BE 6:

The Mahindra BE 6 features a futuristic, sleek coupe-SUV design with a sloping roofline that gives it a sporty appeal. It positions itself as a strong competitor in the global electric SUV market.

Powertrain: The BE 6 offers two battery options, a 59 kWh battery that delivers 167.6 hp of power and a 79 kWh battery that provides 207.12 hp of power, both generating 380 Nm of torque. The 59 kWh battery offers a range of up to 557 km, while the 79 kWh battery provides an extended range of up to 638 km.

Price: The Mahindra BE 6 is priced starting from Rs 19.40 Lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 27.40 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Benchmark Set: The BE 6 utilizes Mahindra's new INGLO platform, designed specifically for electric vehicles. Featuring a rear-wheel-drive system and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds, combining long-range capabilities with advanced technology in the electric SUV segment.

Tata Harrier.ev:

Built on Tata's Gen 2 EV platform, the Harrier.ev retains the robust design of its diesel counterpart while incorporating electric features such as a sealed grille, new bumpers, and aerodynamic alloy wheels.

Powertrain: The Harrier.ev is equipped with high-capacity battery packs of 65 kWh and 75 kWh. It features a front motor with a power output of 155.8 hp and a rear motor with 234.7 hp, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds. With fast charging capabilities of 1.5 C, it can achieve a range of 250 km in only 15 minutes. With the Harrier.ev, Tata finally has an all-new AWD SUV.

Price: Tata Motors has launched the Harrier.ev in India with an introductory price of Rs 21.49 Lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the Harrier.ev will commence on July 2, 2025.

Benchmark Set: The Tata Harrier.ev sets a new benchmark for electric SUVs by integrating advanced off-road capabilities, cutting-edge technology, safety features and a lifetime battery warranty.

Tata Nexon.ev:

The Tata Nexon.ev is among India's best-selling electric SUV, playing a crucial role in the mainstream adoption of electric mobility.

Powertrain: The Nexon.ev Empowered Plus features a 46.08 kWh battery with an ARAI-claimed range of 489 km, delivering 142 hp and 215 Nm of torque. It supports fast charging from 10 percent to 100 percent in 40 minutes using a 60 kW DC charger, or in about 6 hours and 36 minutes with a 7.2 kW AC charger.

Price: The Nexon.ev is priced starting from Rs 12.45 Lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 16.99 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Benchmark Set: The Tata Nexon.ev is one of the first electric vehicles introduced in India. It has become the best-selling electric SUV, pioneering mass EV adoption with over 50,000 units sold and extensive real-world usage. The Nexon.ev has set benchmarks in both affordability and performance.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 showcases India's progress in electric mobility, combining high performance with innovative technology.

Powertrain: The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is available in two variants, the standard model offers a 27 kW motor and a 7.1 kWh battery for a range of 211 km, while the Recon variant features a 30 kW motor and a 10.3 kWh battery, extending the range to 323 km. It achieves a top speed of 155 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.7 seconds.

Price: The standard variant of the F77 Mach 2 starts at Rs 2.99 Lakh (ex-showroom), while the Recon variant is priced at Rs 3.99 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Setting a Benchmark: As India's most advanced electric motorcycle, the F77 Mach 2 redefines performance and technology in the global EV market, offering features like multiple ride modes, traction control, regenerative braking, and a digital dashboard.

These electric vehicles (EVs) cater to both domestic needs and set global standards for performance, range, and affordability. On the occasion of World Environment Day 2025, these innovations underscore India's commitment to sustainable mobility and its emerging role in the global electric vehicle landscape.