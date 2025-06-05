World Environment Day: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's Message On Plastic Pollution

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. On World Environment Day, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sculpture from plastic bottles on Puri beach to raise awareness about plastic pollution. His art promotes reducing plastic use, aligning with this year's theme: "Beat plastic pollution"

On World Environment Day today, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a unique sculpture using plastic bottles on Puri beach. The message is about the perils of plastic pollution and through his art he hopes to inspire people to reduce plastic usage.

This artwork has been created to raise awareness about plastic pollution gives a powerful message: "Beat plastic pollution." It aligns with the theme of this year's World Environment Day.

Mr Pattnaik posted the image on his X account.

The attractive artwork not only highlights the urgent need for environmental protection, but also attracts the attention of visitors with its creativity and impressive presentation.

World Environment Day is observed every year on June 5. On this day, offices, schools, the government, other organisations and local bodies hold events to raise awareness about environmental causes and involve local people to tackle plastic pollution and take action to protect the environment for a healthy life.

Many Union ministers have urged people on their respective social media handles to put an end to plastic pollution and embrace sustainability while also planting more trees for a greener and cleaner future.

Globally, an estimated 11 million tonnes of plastic waste leak into aquatic ecosystems each year, while microplastics accumulate in the soil from sewage and landfills, due to the use of plastics in agricultural products.

Besides choking the planet, plastic pollution permeates even our bodies in the form of microplastics and poses several health risks.

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 5 as World Environment Day during the Stockholm Conference in 1972. It was the first world conference to make environmental protection a major issue. The UNEP was established in the same year. World Environment Day was celebrated for the first time in 1973. The first World Environment Day was celebrated in 1973 under the theme 'Only One Earth'.