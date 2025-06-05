PM Modi Plants Sindoor Sapling, A Symbol Of Women's Valor, Inspiration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi planted a 'sindoor' sapling, presented to him by a group of women who had ​shown remarkable courage during the 1971 war, at his residence on World Environment Day on Thursday.

The gesture is also being seen as a nod to the recent Operation Sindoor.

This plant will remain a strong symbol of the valour and inspiration of women of the country, PM Modi said on X.

He said during his recent visit to Kutch, a group of women who had ​shown remarkable courage during the 1971 war met and presented him with the saplings during his recent tour of Gujarat.

1971 के युद्ध में साहस और पराक्रम की अद्भुत मिसाल पेश करने वाली कच्छ की वीरांगना माताओं-बहनों ने हाल ही में गुजरात के दौरे पर मुझे सिंदूर का पौधा भेंट किया था। विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर आज मुझे उस पौधे को नई दिल्ली के प्रधानमंत्री आवास में लगाने का सौभाग्य मिला है। यह पौधा हमारे देश… pic.twitter.com/GsHCCNBUVp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2025

T​ouched by their gesture, the ​prime ​minister promised that he would plant the sapling at his ​7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

​The choice of sapling holds significance​ as India ​had named its military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack as Operation Sindoor to convey its commitment to avenge the targeted killings of men by terrorists, who did a religious profile of their victims.

​​Sindoor (vermilion) is traditionally applied by married Hindu women, signifying the religious and cultural bond attached to marital life in the Indian tradition.

In a video message posted on X, PM Modi said every country will have to rise above self-interest for the protection of the global climate.

He said ending plastic pollution is the theme of this year's World Environment Day and that India has been working on this continuously for the last four to five years.

PM Modi said Mission LiFE, which advocates mindful use of resources and adoption of sustainable lifestyles, is becoming a public movement across the globe.

Lakhs of people have adopted the mantra of reduce, reuse and recycle in their daily lives, he said.

In a post on X, PM Modi urged people to deepen their efforts towards protecting the planet and overcoming environmental challenges.

"I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better," he said.

