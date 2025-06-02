World Environment Day 2025: Know Date, History And Theme Of This Day

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. World Environment Day is observed annually on June 5 to promote awareness. The event is coordinated by the United Nations Environment Programme since 1973. In 2025, the theme focuses on "Putting an End to Plastic Pollution."

World Environment Day 2025: Every year on June 5, World Environment Day is observed across the globe to reinforce and sustain awareness around environmental action. Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) since 1973, it's the largest global platform for environmental outreach, engaging over 150 countries. Through campaigns, events, and initiatives, World Environment Day inspires individuals and communities to make changes, fostering a sense of urgency and addressing environmental challenges for a sustainable future.

On World Environment Day, offices, schools, the government, other organisations and local bodies hold events to raise awareness about environmental causes and involve local people to tackle plastic pollution and take action to protect the environment for a healthy life.

History of World Environment Day

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 5 as World Environment Day during the Stockholm Conference in 1972. It was the first world conference to make environmental protection a major issue. The UNEP was established in the same year. World Environment Day was celebrated for the first time in 1973. The first World Environment Day was celebrated in 1973 under the theme 'Only One Earth'.

According to the official website of the event, people from more than 150 countries participate in the United Nations International Day.

Theme of World Environment Day 2025

World Environment Day shines a spotlight on pressing environmental challenges. Each year, a distinct theme is chosen, tackling issues like climate change, global warming, and deforestation. This year, the theme of World Environment Day is 'Putting an End to Plastic Pollution'.

Plastic pollution worsens the triple threat facing our planet: climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. Each year, 11 million tons of plastic waste contaminate water ecosystems, while microplastics from sewage and landfills accumulate in soil, harming the environment. The annual cost of plastic pollution is estimated to be $300-600 billion.

Ridding the planet of plastic pollution is an important contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, including those on climate action, sustainable production and consumption, protection of seas and oceans and repairing ecosystems and retaining biodiversity. The Republic of Korea will host the global celebrations.

Significance Of World Environment Day 2025

World Environment Day raises awareness, mobilises action, and promotes environmental sustainability. Through campaigns, events, and initiatives, the day inspires individuals and communities to make changes, fostering a sense of urgency and addressing environmental challenges for a sustainable future.