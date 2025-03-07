Crazy Viral: Ahead Of Lollapalooza 2025, Shawn Mendes Spotted Shopping In Mumbai

Shawn Mendes is gearing up to perform at the Lollapalooza 2025 music festival on March 8. He arrived in Mumbai a few days ahead of his performance and was spotted exploring the city.

On Thursday, the Senorita singer was seen shopping at the Colaba Causeway market in Mumbai. Several videos and photos of his visit have since gone viral on social media.

Shawn Mendes, accompanied by a few members of his team, was spotted at Colaba Causeway, a popular market in South Mumbai. A video circulating shows the singer checking out some footwear at a local shop.

Dressed casually in a white vest and beige corduroy pants, he seemed to blend in with the bustling crowd.

e quando eu e as meninas estivermos comprando coisas por são paulo e encontrarmos shawn mendes no meio da rua fazendo suas comprinhas também pic.twitter.com/nfmJ5KOLxL — elô (@readymendxs) March 6, 2025

Shawn Mendes is set to perform at Lollapalooza's third edition in India on March 8, held at the iconic Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. He is expected to perform some of his biggest hits, including Senorita, Treat You Better, and In My Blood. This marks his debut performance in India.

Lollapalooza 2025 will take place on March 8 and 9, and in addition to Shawn Mendes, some of the world's biggest artists and bands will take the stage, including Green Day, Hanumankind, Raftaar, Louis Tomlinson, Glass Animals, Zedd, Cory Wong, John Summit, Nothing But Thieves, Aurora, Lisa Mishra, Niladri Kumar and many more.