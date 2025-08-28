Lollapalooza India 2026: Rock Band Linkin Park To Headline First-Ever Live Concert In India

American rock band Linkin Park is all set to make their performance debut in India. As part of their From Zero World Tour, the group will headline music festival Lollapalooza India 2026. They will perform at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on January 25, 2026.

In a message to Indian fans, Linkin Park lead vocalist Mike Shinoda, said, "India has been somewhere we've wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate and we can't wait to finally bring our live show to them," as quoted by CNBC.

The announcement came just before the general ticket sales for Lollapalooza India 2026 went live on August 28 at 12 pm. Apart from standard passes, fans can upgrade their experience with premium passes such as VIP Ticket and Lolla Platinum Pass.

VIP Ticket comes with a dedicated viewing area near the main stage and access to the VIP Lounge. Lolla Platinum Pass, on the other hand, offers air-conditioned lounges, shuttle service between entrances and access to Platinum Pits, according to the report.

Coming back to Linkin Park, the band gained global fame in the 2000s for its genre-blending style of nu-metal and alternative rock. After the death of its lead singer Chester Bennington in 2017, the band went on a seven-year hiatus. They eventually made a comeback in September 2024, unveiling co-lead singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain.

Soon after, Linkin Park released their comeback album From Zero. The band will go their From Zero World Tour on August 29, 2025, in Omaha, US, and will be on the road until June 2026, wrapping up in Switzerland.

The fourth edition of Lollapalooza India will run through January 24-25, 2026.

Previous editions of Lollapalooza India featured global superstars such as Sting, Green Day and Shawn Mendes, alongside Indian talents such as AP Dhillon, Divine and Raghu Dixit.