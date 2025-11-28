Man Linked To Firing At Kapil Sharma's Canada Cafe Arrested In Delhi

A man has been arrested in Delhi in connection with the recent firings at comedian Kapil Sharma's Kaps cafe in Canada. Mansingh Sekhon, a member of the Goldy Dhillon gang, was part of the conspiracy behind the shooting, officials said.

The Kaps cafe in Surrey came under attack at least thrice between July and October. The incident triggered panic, though no one was injured in the shootings.

Sekhon allegedly provided weapons and a vehicle to the shooters who carried out the first shooting on July 10. The Canadian police have identified the vehicle used by the shooters. He fled Canada in August and returned to India.

He was arrested in Delhi after the arrest of an arms smuggling group in Delhi. The smugglers claimed they had supplied weapons to Sekhon. Based on their claims, he was picked up by the police.

A Chinese-made pistol and cartridges have been recovered from him.

Sekhon is an associate of gangster Goldy Dhillon and has numerous criminal cases against him. Goldy Dhillon and another gangster, Kuldeep Sidhu—both part of mob boss Lawrence Bishnoi's operations—had claimed responsibility for the shootings.

During the July 10 shooting, at least 10 rounds were fired, aimed at the cafe's windows. Some employees were inside the cafe during the incident. Harjit Singh Laddi, linked to a local terrorist outfit, had claimed he was behind the attack.

In the second attack, at least 25 shots were fired at the cafe on August 28. A voice in a video of the shooting warned that the next action would be in Mumbai if he doesn't pick up their call. Sharma's security was increased after the incident.

The latest shooting occurred on October 16, with a video showing a man sticking his arm out of his car window and firing at least 12 shots with a handgun.

Speaking on the shootings, Sharma said that every time shots were fired at his cafe, it got them better business.