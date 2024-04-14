Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Had This Much Fun At Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: manieshpaul)

Last night, Diljit Dosanjh performed at a concert in Mumbai. From his fans to all the big names in Bollywood, hundreds gathered together and grooved to the beats of his songs. Pictures of many celebrities such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Varma, Sara Tendulkar, and other stars who were present at the concert are going viral Actor Maniesh Paul also had a great time at the concert with his Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan. They were joined by actress Kriti Sanon. Among the many videos posted on Maniesh's Instagram Stories, one particular clip showed Maniesh and Varun having a great time with their arms wrapped around each other's shoulders.

In another upload, we can see Maniesh Paul recording a selfie video while Kriti Sanon dances and enjoys her drink. Both actors were seen loving Diljit Dosanjh's performance of his track Born To Shine.

Although Kareena Kapoor wasn't among the attendees of the concert, Diljit Dosanjh made sure to give his Crew co-star a shoutout while performing on stage. In a video shared on Kareena's Instagram Stories, Diljit can be heard saying, “Oh hai ni aithe. Par mai fir vi kahunga ki apne bandya nu support karde ravo [She's not here, but I'd still say, keep supporting her].” He then goes on to say his famous line, “Hoyegi Rihanna, hoyegi Beyonce, saadi ta Kareena e aa. [Even if it's Rihanna, even if it's Beyonce, ours is only Kareena.]”

Diljit Dosanjh adds, “Jine saade nal kamm kita sade layi ta ohi ae. Baaki honge aapne ghare. Jado sade nal karnge fer dekhange. [The one who has worked with me is the one who matters to me. The rest will be at their own homes. When they work with me, then I'll see].”

After that, Diljit Dosanjh sings the song Naina from the film Crew. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew also features Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kapil Sharma. In the caption, Kareena wrote, “Fan Girl Forever.”

Maniesh Paul was also seen in the heist-comedy series Rafuchakkar, last year.