Crew Box Office Collection Day 16: Next Stop For Tabu, Kareena Kapoor And Kriti Sanon's Film - Rs 70 Crore

The 16-day box office report card of Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, has finally arrived. As per Sacnilk, the film has minted ₹ 1.65 crore on its second Saturday (day 16). With this, the total domestic box office collection of the film stands at ₹67.38crore, the report added. The Rajesh Krishnan directorial also stars Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. At the global box office, Crew breached the 100-crore mark in nine days. The film minted 104.89 crore on day 9 (worldwide gross).

Recently, Tabu, in an interview with The Hindu, spoke about the film's success and it's 100-crore club milestone. She said, “The film had several elements that the audience enjoyed and while working on it, I believed it would do good numbers.

She added, “Honestly, this is a good chapter in my career; I am happy and grateful that people are coming to theatres and watching my films. A film is a combination of aspects — it is never only the script, the director or the actors. Everything has to work; if we give the audience something new, they will accept it in any genre and language.”

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his NDTV review, gave 2 stars to Crew and wrote, “A rambunctious and covetous trio of flight attendants steer Crew, a crime comedy that is at best a fits-and-starts affair. The low-yield film taxis to its designated runway without any visible hitch but, once airborne, runs into strong head winds and many an uncomfortable wobble.”