Three British Airways Crew Members Hospitalised After Consuming Marijuana Gummies

Three British Airways cabin crew members were taken to the hospital after consuming gummies containing marijuana given by a passenger. The unsuspecting crew had an "out of body experience" after eating the sweets that contained up to 300mg of THC -- the main component of cannabis that produces the psychoactive effect.

Fortunately, the staff ate the gummies after the flight from Heathrow had landed in Los Angeles last week, according to a report in the Mirror. The tired staff consumed the gummies in the crew bus but quickly realised something was wrong with them. By the time they reached the hotel, three staffers started feeling out of control and became panicked and scared.

The staffers were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment as their symptoms worsened. While the crew was treated, British Airways pressed a new team into service, which operated the return flight to London.

The impacted crew were flown back on another service day later as passengers. The airline has launched a search to find the passenger who supplied the staff with the drugged sweets.

"A small number of our crew reported feeling unwell at their hotel and have since recovered. We sent a replacement crew to operate the return flight and there was no impact on our customers," British Airways said in a statement.

Also Read | Anthropic's Head Of AI Safety Quits, Warns Of 'World In Peril' In Cryptic Resignation Letter

A source stated that it was not unusual for passengers to offer sweets to the flight crew as a token of thanks. However, it was fortunate that they didn't end up eating the gummies when the plane was soaring high in the sky.

"It is a godsend in this case the sweets in question were not shared out among the crew until they had arrived in the US," the source said.

"Some people might find this incident funny, but it is being treated very seriously by BA. If an entire crew became incapacitated at 30,000ft after ingesting deadly drugs the consequences don't bear thinking about."

The passenger who handed out the weed-laced sweets 'could face multiple police charges' if caught by the authorities.