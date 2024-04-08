Tamannaah's 'Sunday Behaviour' Post Finds A Fan In Shraddha Kapoor

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah Bhatia's recent Instagram post has captured the internet's attention. The actress has shared fun videos of herself playfully refusing to take a shower or wash her face since it was Sunday [read: holiday], sparking a flood of reactions in the comment section. In the first clip, Tamannaah can be seen hugging her mother, Rajani Bhatia, while makeup artist Billy Manik is heard saying from behind the camera, “Go for a bath, Tammy.” Tamannaah playfully protests, “I don't want to go.” Her mother joins in, saying, “See Tamannaah, we have to suffer in life.” Tamannaah repeats, “I don't want to go for a bath,” and adds, “Mujhe teen-teen-baar nehla rahi hai mummy [Mom, she's making me shower three times.]” Rajani Bhatia humorously calls Billy a “bad girl” for forcing Tamannaah to take a shower.

In the second video, Tamannaah Bhatia talks to Billy Manik, saying, “I promise you. Mai shapat leti hu ki mai apna makeup utaarke tere bed pe soungi taaki tera jo pillow hai vo stain. [I swear I'll remove my makeup and sleep on your bed so your pillow gets stained.]” Before she can finish, Billy interrupts, saying, “Mujhe pillow ki chinta hi nahi hai. Tu muh dho [I don't care about the pillow. Wash your face.]” Later, Billy jokes that if Tamannaah doesn't wash her face, the video will be posted on social media. In her caption, Tamannaah asked, “Should this be acceptable Sunday behaviour?”

Responding to the post, actress Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “This is compulsory Sunday behaviour.” Actor Ali Fazal and celebrity fitness coach Kiran Dembla posted red hearts. Fans were also gushing about Tamannaah's overloaded cuteness in the video. Many reacted with comments such as “cute”, “wow”, and “adorable.”

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be seen in Vedaa alongside John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh. A few weeks ago, we caught a glimpse of the trailer which begins with Sharvari Wagh in the titular role. The opening frame features Vedaa raising her voice against an unjust system that mistreats people. The video sheds light on troubling moments where men are seen mistreating innocent women. In her quest for justice, Vedaa seeks a companion, and John Abraham's character emerges as her strong ally. He asserts confidently, "Jhagadna nahi aata mujhe. Sirf jang ladni aati hai [I don't know how to argue, I only know how to fight]."

The teaser unfolds with John Abraham confronting Abhishek Banerjee's character, who portrays a corrupt politician in the film. The action-packed sequences showcase John taking a stand against immoral individuals. Additionally, the teaser shows a romantic angle between John Abraham and Tamannaah's characters.

Check out the teaser shared on Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram profile below:

Tamannaah Bhatia last appeared in the Malayalam film Bandra.