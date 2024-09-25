Salman Khan's <i>Sikandar</i> Prep Routine Is Not For Beginners

Advertisement

Salman Khan's Sikandar Prep Routine Is Not For Beginners

Sikandar is slated to release on Eid next year

Salman Khan shared this image. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)
New Delhi:

Salman Khan has teamed up with AR Murugadoss (best known for directing Ghajini) for his upcoming film Sikandar. The superstar shared a picture from the prep session (an intense workout routine) on his Instagram profile and he simply captioned the post "Sikandar." Sikandar also features Rashmika Mandanna and it is slated to release on Eid next year. The film was announced earlier this year. The comments section of the post was flooded with fire emojis from Salman Khan fans. Check out Salman Khan's post here:

In terms of work, Salman Khan was last seen in AP Dhillon's Old Money, also starring Sanjay Dutt. He also produced the docu-series Angry Young Men, which showcases the journey of the legendary screenwriters of 1970s Hindi cinema - Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. He produced it along with Salma Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Speaking of films, the superstar announced his next project on Eid this year and it is titled Sikandar. He will co-star with Rashmika Mandanna in the film which will be directed by AR Murugadoss. The actor had two releases last year - He first starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. His second release of the year was Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan last year. Salman Khan will return host for the 18th season of the TV realty show Bigg Boss.

