<i>Bigg Boss 18</i> New Promo: Salman Khan Teases Fans With New Theme - "Time Ka <i>Taandav</i>"

Salman Khan, who will reprise his role as the host for the new season of the reality show Bigg Boss, announced the theme of this installment. It's called time ka taandav ( Dance of Time). The makers dropped a new promo of the show where a Salman Khan voiceover can be heard saying, "Bigg Boss dekhenge gharwaloon ka future. Ab hoga time ka taandav (Bigg Boss will see the future of the inmates. It's time for the dance of Time)." The promo unveils a signature one eye logo, promising high drama and suspense. The caption accompanying the post read, "Hogi entertainment ki poori wish jab Time Ka Taandav lekar aayega Bigg Boss mein ek naya twist (The dose of entertainment will be filled up when Time ka Taandav (Dance) brings a new twist to the show). Are you ready for Season 18?"

Fans swamped up the comments section with observations. A fan wrote, "Finally Salman Sir coming back." Another fan wrote, "Bhaijaan is back. Abhi maza aiga (It will be a fun)." Another comment read, "Wow ! Wow ! Can't wait for tandav." Take a look:

Several potential contestants' names are circulating on the internet. Popular actors Isha Kopikar, Shiney Ahuja, Gurucharan Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, Sameera Reddy, Surbhi Jyoti, Pooja Sharma Shoaib Ibrahim and Dalljiet Kaur are rumoured to join the upcoming season. Social media influencers such as Abhishek Malhan, Mr Faisu, Deepika Arya, Dolly Chaiwala, Maxtern and Thugesh are also speculated to participate in the show. The show will reportedly go on air on October 4.