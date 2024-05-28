Abdu Rozik Confirms Salman Khan Will Attend His Wedding In Sharjah

Image instagrammed by Abdu Rozik. (courtesy: AbduRozik)

Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik revealed that Salman Khan will attend his wedding in Sharjah in a recent interview with News 18. Abdu Rozik, who got engaged to Amira earlier this month, told News 18, "Salman Khan called me up. He said, 'Congratulations on your wedding. I love you so much'. He told me that it was his wish to see me getting married. He blessed me. He told me that he would come for my wedding and that we would have fun." Abdu Rozik announced his engagement to Amira through an Instagram post though he didn't reveal his fiance's face.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Abdu shared details about his would-be-wife. Abdu told Hindustan Times, "Her name is Amira and she is 19 years old. She is studying business administration in a university in Sharjah. She lives here and we both will make our home together here only. She is the most beautiful girl I have ever met."

"Our engagement function was amazing, we all enjoyed a lot. Both of our families were present to bless us. I feel like I have become a real man now. Amira and I both understand and respect each other, so it's a happy relationship." ICYMI, here's the post Abdu shared to announce his engagement. Take a look:

Before sharing the engagement pictures, Abdu Rozik dropped a video to announce that he is getting engaged. Revealing the wedding date in the caption, Abdu Rozik wrote, "I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am." Take a look:

Abdu's wedding is set to take place in July 7 in Sharjah. Abdu didn't reveal much details of the wedding preparations. However, he confirmed to News 18, his many celebrity friends will attend the wedding.