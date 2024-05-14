Abdu Rozik On His Engagement To Amira: 'She Is The Most Beautiful Girl I Have Ever Met'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: abdu_rozik)

Tajikistani singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Abdu Rozik recently thrilled fans with the news of his engagement. A day after announcing the happy news, he dropped pictures of exchanging rings with his girlfriend, whose face he didn't reveal. Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Abdu delved details about his would-be-wife. Abdu told Hindustan Times, "Her name is Amira and she is 19 years old. She is studying business administration in a university in Sharjah. She lives here and we both will make our home together here only. She is the most beautiful girl I have ever met.”

“Our engagement function was amazing, we all enjoyed a lot. Both of our families were present to bless us. I feel like I have become a real man now. Amira and I both understand and respect each other, so it's a happy relationship,” added the Chota Bhaijaan singer.

Talking about how they first met, Abdu said, "It was so random... I had gone out to grab a bite at an eatery in Dubai. I never thought I would be lucky enough to meet the love of my life there. I approached her and asked for her number, and that's how we met. From the moment I met her, I knew that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Before sharing the engagement pictures, Abdu Rozik dropped a video to announce that he is getting engaged. In that clip, the singer can be heard saying, “Hello, salam alaikum guys. How are you? How is your thing? This is Abdu Rozik. And guys you know I am 20 years old. And I have dream to fall in love and get one girl who respects me, who loving me too much. You know, it has been my dream. And suddenly, I find that girl, who is respecting me, who is giving for me, too much love. And I don't know how to say, because I am too much excited and I am too much…what's it called? And guys, I have one surprise for all of you.” Towards the end, Abdu shows the ring that he chose for the love of his life.

Revealing the wedding date in the caption, Abdu Rozik wrote, “I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am.”

Abdu's wedding is set to take place in July 7 in Sharjah.