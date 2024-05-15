Abdu Rozik To Those Trolling Him For Engagement Pics: 'I Deserve To Be Happy Also'

Abdu Rozik shared this image. (courtesy: abdu_rozik)

Singer and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik, who recently got engaged, shared a a video addressing his trolls. Ever since Abdu Rozik posted pictures of his engagement with fiancee Amira, he was brutally trolled by a section of the Internet. In the video, Abdu requested people not to leave "nasty" comments on his post. Abdu captioned the post, "Thank you to everyone who has congratulated me and wished us well but from happy news I also have to talk about something bad that's happening. I want to say the negative comments and those who are making fun of me and being nasty is very sad. Imagine Amira and her family are reading these comments."

Abdu Rozik added that what was meant to be a celebratory post, has now turned out to be "nightmare." He added, "We went public after a lot of discussion and reluctance and unfortunately it is going from best news to a nightmare. People get married who are deaf, blind, no arms no legs but because I'm small you make fun of me (sic). My health is good Allhamdulillah and I deserve to be happy also. Please be kind to each other and respect each other as at end of day we don't know how our children will look and these jokes are damaging and affect people mentally, we need to learn to love and be kind first then educate others."

He signed off the post with these words, "I used to be ashamed of who I am and my size and many families used to hide their children who are like me. But now, Allhamdulillah, I and all the others like me, have to stand tall and be accepted."

Check out Abdu's post here:

Announcing his engagement in an Instagram post last week, Abdu wrote, "I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date. I cannot express to you in words how happy I am."

Over the weekend, Abdu shared pictures from his engagement ceremony.

Abdu Rozik is all set to get married on July 7.