Salman Khan Shows Off Luxury Watch Studded With 714 White Diamonds. The Internet Is Thrilled

Jacob Arabo, the founder of luxury jewellery and watch company Jacob & Co shared a video on his Instagram feed in which Salman Khan can be seen showing off Billionaire III watch, studded with diamonds. In the clip, Jacob is seen helping Salman with the watch. They can be seen sharing a warm hug following Salman poses with the luxury watch on camera. In caption, Jacob Arabo mentioned he hardly lets anyone wear his Billionaire III watch. He wrote, "I never let anyone try on my Billionaire, but for @beingsalmankhan I made an exception." Salman Khan's fans swamped the comments section with a whole lot of love. A fan wrote, "Salman Khan didn't wear the watch. The watch was honored to be worn by Salman Khan." Another fan wrote, "The watch became valuable because Salman wore it." Another comment read, "May your watch become even more in demand now." Take a look:

According to Jacob & Co's website, the inner ring of the watch boasts of a total of 152 white emerald-cut diamonds, with 76 diamonds in each segment. The bracelet is adorned with 504 white emerald-cut diamonds, and the movement bridges are embellished with 57 baguette-cut diamonds, bringing the total to 714 white diamonds.

Salman Khan, busy shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar, recently suffered a rib injury on the movie's set. The actor confirmed the news during his recent outing in Mumbai. Dressed in a black suit, Salman was snapped on the sets of Bigg Boss 18 on Thursday when he revealed that two of his ribs were broken. While walking towards his car, the actor asked the shutterbugs to be careful as his two ribs were broken. "Do pasaliya tuti hai, aaram se. (Two ribs are broken, easily)" said Salman. The video was shared by the actor's fan page on X (formerly Twitter).

Sikandar also features Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, Sathyaraj Prateik Patil Babbar, Chaitannya Choudhry and Nawab Shah in key roles. The film will release on Eid, next year. Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 as Avinash Singh Rathore. The film also featured Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles.