Salim-Javed Comeback Soon? Watch NDTV Exclusive With Salim Khan

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar were two of the most influential writers of the 1970s. The duo, who was recognised for penning hit movies like Sholay, Deewar and Zanjeer, parted ways in 1982. More than 40 later, they have now reunited for Angry Young Men, a docu-series that captures their Bollywood journey. While Angry Young Men released on Prime Video in August, the fans of the screenwriting duo are still awaiting their comeback. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Salim Khan proudly said, "Abhi bhi agar vaapis ayega Salim-Javed to uska value hoga. [If Salim-Javed were to come back now, it would still be valuable.]" When asked if they are planning on writing another film together, Salim Khan replied, "Banane ka iraada hai. [We have plans to make it." The two are already working on a script together, he revealed. "Comeback, coming soon," he added.

Angry Young Men, the title of the documentary series, alludes to the angry young man archetype that emerged in the 1970s and helped pave the way for Amitabh Bachchan's rise to fame in movies.

The series is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films, and Salman Khan's Salman Khan Films. It is directed by Namrata Rao, who is known for her editing work on films like Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Ishqiya, Band Baaja Baaraat, and Kahaani.