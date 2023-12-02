Home Alone Stars Macaulay Culkin And Catherine O'Hara Had A Reunion And Fans Can't Even...

Catherine O'Hara and Macaulay Culkin at the event. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Macaulay Culkin, known for his role in the beloved holiday movie Home Alone, has been honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. It recognised Macaulay Culkin's impressive career. The ceremony became even more touching as Macaulay Culkin was reunited with his on-screen mom, Catherine O'Hara, who played Kate McCallister in the first two Home Alone films. During the event, Catherine expressed, “Home Alone was, is, and always will be a global sensation. The reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin. Yes, it's true.”

The Hollywood Walk of Fame's official Instagram page shared Catherine O'Hara's video with the text, "The legendary Catherine O'Hara joins us as we welcome Macaulay Culkin to the Walk of Fame!" Fans showered their love on Catherine and Macaulay Culkin. A fan wrote, “I am watching it right now. My 5-year-old is absolutely obsessed with Home Alone.” A user added, “I'm about to go and watch the movies now. He was sooooo cute and adorable.” “Love you both,” read a comment.

Now, take a look at the iconic ceremony of the Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star.

In his speech, Macaulay Culkin expressed heartfelt gratitude to Brenda Songs, and called her "absolutely everything." He said, “I'd like to thank Brenda. You are absolutely everything. You are not only the best woman I have ever known but also the best I have ever known. You have given me all my purpose. You have given me family. And after the birth of our two boys, you have become one of my three favourite people.”

In addition to his iconic role in Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin has showcased his talent in various films during his childhood, including Uncle Buck, The Good Son, and Richie Rich. Recently, he was featured in the film Entergalactic, portraying the character Downtown Pat.