Gal Gadot Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Israeli actress Gal Gadot was recently honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrating her outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry.

As colleagues and fans showered Gal Gadot with congratulatory messages, the actress shared a glimpse of the memorable event on Instagram on Thursday.

The opening frame captured Gal Gadot sitting next to her star on the red carpet. We could also spot her industry colleagues, actor Vin Diesel and director-screenwriter Patty Jenkins, in the picture. For the occasion, the actress wore a chic fringe white dress.

In the caption, Gal Gadot wrote, "There are moments in life that feel almost too big to put into words—this is one of them. To see my name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, surrounded by legends who have inspired me, is beyond anything I ever imagined. This star represents years of hard work, passion, and the unwavering belief of so many people who have lifted me up along the way."

Thanking her colleagues Vin Diesel and Patty Jenkins, the actress added, "My deepest gratitude to Patty Jenkins and Vin Diesel —having you both by my side for this moment made it even more special. Your friendship, support, and the way you believe in me mean more than I can ever express."

"And to all of you who have supported me through this journey—this star is for you, too," concluded Gal Gadot. See the post here.

Gal Gadot has been married to businessman Jaron Varsano since 2008. The couple is parents to three daughters - Alma, Maya and Daniella.

On the work front, Gal Gadot was last seen as Rachel Stone in Netflix's spy action thriller Heart of Stone (2023). Next, she is set to appear in Marc Webb's Snow White. She will portray the role of Evil Queen, alongside Rachel Zegler as Snow White. The film will be released on March 21.