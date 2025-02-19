Mindy Kaling Shines Bright With Her Own Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Mindy Kaling, the actress, screenwriter, and producer was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday.

As industry colleagues and fans showered her with congratulatory messages, Mindy shared a moment from the memorable event on her Instagram stories.

The photo captures Mindy's star on the red carpet. Right next to it, we can spot Mindy's feet in stunning black heels. For the occasion, the actress wore a chic black sleeveless dress.

Mindy Kaling

During the event, Mindy Kaling was accompanied by her kids' godfather, BJ Novak. Speaking on her behalf, the actor-comedian referred to Mindy as an "incredible mother of three."

BJ Novak said, “Mindy respects and understands [fame] in a very intuitive way, in addition to being a brilliant and wildly successful showrunner, an incredible mother of three, a deep and caring daughter and friend and mentor to so many," as quoted by People.

The actor added, "You'd be on the walk of talent if they had one. You'd be on the walk of friendship. You'd be on the walk of compassionate parenthood, but let's face it all of these would be terrible field trips, so here you are instead, very deservedly, a person who means so much to so many on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Instagram/ Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is a proud mom of three kids. Since surprising everyone with her first pregnancy announcement in 2017, the actress has kept the identity of her kids' father private.

Mindy Kaling has a daughter, Katherine "Kit" Swati, who is 7. Her son Spencer Avu is 4 years old. In February 2024, she welcomed her third child, a daughter named Anne, who is now 12 months old.

Mindy Kaling is known for her work in several popular films and TV shows. Some of her notable projects include No Strings Attached (2011), The Office (2005-2013), Velma (2023), Monsters at Work (2021), Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000), and The Night Before (2015), among others.