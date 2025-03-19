Gal Gadot On Playing Evil Queen In <i>Snow White</i>: "Was A Delicious Role"

Hollywood star Gal Gadot shared that she relished playing the Evil Queen in the musical fantasy Snow White starring Rachel Zegler.

The 39-year-old star told variety.com: "It was different than anything that I've ever done because I was playing the villain. She's so theatrical and so grand and bigger than life … It was a delicious role to play."

Gadot, who is perhaps best known for playing the lead in the Wonder Woman film franchise, loved the experience of getting to grips with a new character.

The Hollywood star shared: "That's the fun part about what we do. To dig in to create all the history for the character and to understand how they operate - what triggers them, what they love, what scares them - it's something that takes you through a journey when you play a character. And I love it."

The Hollywood star was actually crowned Miss Israel before she found success in Hollywood.

The film star won the beauty pageant back in 2004. She said that she didn't actually take the event "very seriously" at all, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

During an appearance on 'Hot Ones', Gadot, who has been married to Jaron Varsano since 2008, shared: "When I went to Miss Israel in Israel, to begin with, I went for the experience and so I could tell my grandkids that grandma ... and then I won and that was shocking.

"I never meant to win, I came for fun, and all of a sudden - it's funny, you're 18, you're not taking things very seriously. The only part that I enjoyed doing was the opening sequence with the dance."

