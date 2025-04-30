<i>Grey's Anatomy</i> Star Ellen Pompeo Gets Honoured With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ellen Pompeo received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 29, 2025. Pompeo was joined by family, co-stars, and creator Shonda Rhimes at the ceremony Rhimes praised Pompeo's talent and impact in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Ellen Pompeo has a massive fan following owing to her iconic character as Meredith Grey in the medical drama series Grey's Anatomy. A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was long due for the actress. She was honoured on April 29, 2025, in the Television Category.

Ellen looked as happy as ever as she posed at the ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard. She had her loved ones by her side on this special occasion, her husband Chris Ivery and their kids Stella and Elli. Her Grey's Anatomy showrunner Shonda Rhimes who has a huge role to play in this milestone, was also present. Her Grey's Anatomy co-stars James Pickens Jr, Scott Speedman, and Debbie Allen were also present.

Shonda Rhimes took to Instagram to share a long post for her friend.

She wrote, "Today, the world honors what I've known for years: @ellenpompeo is a star. A force. A light. A woman who carried 21 seasons (!!) with grace and unmatched talent. She's fierce, funny, thoughtful, and deeply caring - a kind friend, a brilliant actor, and an incredible mom. She's a director. She's a producer. She's a role model."

Furthermore, Shonda added, "She's literally all of the things! And that intelligence, that savvy, that fearlessness is why we're here today. Ellen, you are a living, breathing icon. You never needed a star to prove it... but it sure is nice to see the truth written in stone. Congratulations, my friend!"

Ellen Pompeo is currently busy with her new show Good American Family.