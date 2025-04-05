Ellen Pompeo Led <i>Grey's Anatomy</i> Renewed For Season 22

Grey's Anatomy fans have much to rejoice as the medical drama series has been renewed for an astounding Season 22.

Touted to be one of the longest-running series on American television, this Ellen Pompeo-led show has a steady fanbase who love the show all the more, with each passing season.

Grey's Anatomy spinoffs—namely 9-1-1, The Rookie, Will Trent, and Shifting Gears, have all been renewed for a new season too.

Ellen Pompeo who had played the role of Meredith Grey for two long decades, cut back her role a bit in 2022. However, she has been making recurring appearances in the series, even though her character departed from the Grey Sloan Hospital.

Speaking about her decision, Ellen mentioned on the Drew Barrymore Show, how it was important for her to transition and mix up things a little bit.

Ellen who has been promoting her new series Good American Family, has been candidly talking about her 20 years long relationship with Grey's Anatomy. She spoke at length about the pay disparity, and why actresses should always speak up and ask to be paid for their worth.

On the Call Her Daddy podcast, Ellen mentioned that even though she was the voice of the show and the central character, she was paid less than her co-star Patrick Dempsey who essayed the role of Derek Shepherd in the long-running series.

The good news is that Ellen Pompeo will continue to reprise her role, in intervals, in the upcoming Season 22 of Grey's Anatomy. She also has her new show Good American Family running on Hulu and Jio Hotstar, where a new episode drops every Wednesday.