Ellen Pompeo On An Uncomfortable Intimate Scene In <i>Grey's Anatomy</i>: "We Both Were Crying"

Ellen Pompeo's massive success with her role of 21 years in Grey's Anatomy is nothing short of astounding.

Be it her unwavering friendship with Christina Yang (Sandra Oh), or her epic love story with Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), Ellen enjoys a massive fandom because of her character Meredith Grey.

However, there were a few challenging scenes on set, that truly exhausted her, and it was a true test of patience.

The actress had her latest show Good American Family drop yesterday. It was during the promotions that she also made an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Ellen revealed how she had to film a sex scene with George O Malley (T R Knight), and how it made both of them cry as they were really good friends.

Ellen shared, "We had to do a love scene and we were both crying. It was so uncomfortable and awkward. He didn't want to do that, I didn't want to do it."

She then revealed how the makers didn't like it either, as they mentioned that there was too much 'thrusting.' Hence, they had to re-film it.

Pompeo added, "In your worst nightmare to have to do it one time, we had to reshoot that shit... I've never watched that scene."

Ellen also revealed how both of them had tears in their eyes while filming the scene. And it was indeed real tears. She also added that there were a lot of things in that scene that she really did not want to do, but there was no alternative to it.

Ellen Pompeo also mentioned how she had demanded a raise from showrunner Shonda Rhimes. Considering how well the show was doing based on the statistics, Ellen believed that she was dedicated and had lent her voice to it, she deserved it.