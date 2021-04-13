Home Alone Actor Macaulay Culkin And Actress Brenda Song Welcome Baby Boy

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin.(Image courtesy: culkamania)

Actor Macaulay Culkin and his partner, actress Brenda Song, have welcomed their first child together, reported Esquire. According to the publication, the couple became parents to a healthy baby boy on April 5 in Los Angeles. Macaulay and Brenda have named their son Dakota Song Culkin in honour of Macaulay's sister Dakota, who died in 2008. In a statement released to Esquire, the couple said: "We are overjoyed," after the birth of their first child. Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin are also pet parents and their family is complete with three cats, a fish, and a parrot. Both Macaulay and Brenda began their career as child actors. While Macaulay Culkin is known for his breakout role in Home Alone, Brenda Song is best known for her role of London Tipton in Disney Channel's show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Brenda and Macaulay met each other in 2017 on the sets of Seth Green's Changeland. They started dating each other shortly after working in the film together and later moved in together in 2018.

The couple usually keeps their relationship away from media scrutiny. Social media profiles of both Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song serve as proof that they do not like to indulge in Instagram public display of affection. The only picture of the couple that Macaulay shared on Instagram also features some of their friends in it.