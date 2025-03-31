Amid Split Rumours With Fiance Jonathan Davino, Sydney Sweeney Spotted With <I>Anyone But You</I> Co-Star Glen Powell

As speculation grows over Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney's rumoured split from fiance Jonathan Davino, she recently reunited with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell.

The two were spotted together at Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex in Dallas. Photos of the actors were shared by Deuxmoi, which also reported that the actors were attending the wedding rehearsal dinner for Glen Powell's sister, Leslie, who worked on Anyone but You.

The spotting comes amid ongoing rumours that Sweeney has ended her engagement with Davino, 41, whom she has been with since 2018. While the pair got engaged in 2022, recent reports suggest that their relationship has been on shaky ground, with sources telling People that "things have been rocky for a long time."

Adding fuel to the speculation, Sweeney has reportedly been staying in a hotel without Davino and recently deleted a photo of them kissing from an Instagram post originally shared in January. She has also been seen without her engagement ring in recent social media posts.

Despite persistent dating rumors, Sweeney and Powell have repeatedly maintained that they are just friends.

Sweeney, who has largely kept her personal life private despite her rising fame, last spoke about Davino in a December 2023 interview with Glamour UK. She described him as her "best friend" and noted, "I've been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age."