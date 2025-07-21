16-Hour Debate On Operation Sindoor In Parliament Next Week

A 16-hour debate on Operation Sindoor has been scheduled for next week in parliament. This was announced by the Business Advisory Committee after strong demands from the Opposition.

The Opposition has insisted that the debate should be held this week and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must reply. But the matter had to be deferred to next week in view of a scheduled foreign visit of the Prime Minister.

Operation Sindoor - the Indian retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam -- was among the eight topics the Opposition had sought discussion on during the monsoon session of parliament. The topics were decided on during a marathon virtual meeting of 24 Opposition parties last week.

The government's assent to the Operation Sindoor debate came since, sources have said.

Earlier today, addressing the media ahead of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hailed Operation Sindoor as a 'Vijay Utsav' (victory celebration) for the nation, describing it as a shining testament to the strength and precision of the Indian Armed Forces.

"This Monsoon Session is a 'Vijay Utsav'," PM Modi said. "The entire world has witnessed the strength of the Indian Armed Forces. The objective set for Operation Sindoor was achieved with 100 per cent success. In just 22 minutes, our forces neutralised terrorists in their own hideouts," he said.

