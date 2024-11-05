Serena Williams' 1-Year Old Daughter, Adira, Isn't "Too Young" To Bond Over Tennis

The joy of motherhood doubles when you see your child sharing your passion. For a mother, there is nothing more fulfilling than watching your kid grow up to be a mini version of you. Serena Williams might be swept over by a similar emotion. On Monday, the tennis legend dropped an adorable video with her youngest daughter Adira on Instagram. The clip featured the 14-month-old showing a keen interest in tennis. Her dotting mother was there to guide the little munchkin like a true coach. The clip shows Adira picking up a tennis ball and looking at her mother curiously. Serena points towards a basket filled with tennis balls and asks her to put it there. But Adira had mischief on her mind. Instead of following the instructions, she threw the balls against the fence before walking over to a white bench. "She was just doing it. We turned on the camera, she doesn't want to do it,” Serena was heard saying, a universal parental ordeal indeed. “When's too early?” read the side note.

Serena Williams takes an active part in making her daughters learn the art of playing tennis. Her oldest daughter Olympia also enjoys the game. She was once seen taking part in warm-up drills with her mother before picking up the tennis racket. How cute! The video captures the mother-daughter executing stretches and jumping, followed by a “Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes” game. They share a tennis racket high-five too.

After the warm-up session was over, Serena Williams decided to help Olympia with the forearm practice. For that, she took the creative route. The tennis icon called the activity Forehand Cracker and asked the little girl to repeat it. “Forehand crackers. Yummy,” mimicked Olympia joyfully. Next up, Serena placed five markers on the tennis court and encouraged Olympia to hit the tennis ball and run. The kid almost hit all of them and impressed us with her skills.

Here's another picture of Serena Williams teaching Olympia tennis. The 7-year-old had an intense expression on her face, holding the racket with all her might. “Turn, back, reach, head, follow through” the caption read.

