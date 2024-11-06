To Feel "Happiest On A Yoga Mat" Like Alaya Furniturewala, Try These Yoga Asanas For A Toned Belly

Alaya Furniturewala's Instagram is filled with inspirational content for fitness enthusiasts. From her dynamic dance routines to challenging gym ball exercises, squats, headstands, and splits, the actress consistently pushes herself to new limits. Alaya shared a video recently from her yoga session, where she demonstrated a variety of asanas aimed at achieving a toned waist. Under the guidance of her yoga instructor, Dr Amol, Alaya performed a series of poses, including Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation), Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose), Trikonasana (Triangle Pose), Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose), Balasana (Child's Pose), Salabhasana (Locust Pose), Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes) and Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog). “Always my happiest on a yoga mat,” Alaya wrote in the caption.

Also Read: Alaya Furniturewalla "Started The Diwali Season With A Lot Of Manish Malhotra Sparkle" In This Pink Saree

Photo Credit: Instagram/@alayaf

If you want to achieve a toned waist like Alaya's, incorporating these yoga asanas into your routine can be highly effective:

1. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend Pose)

Sit on the floor with your legs extended straight in front of you. Keep your back straight and slowly bend forward, aiming to touch your feet with your hands. Keep your chest open and breathe deeply. This pose helps stretch the sides of your waist and targets the hamstrings, while also calming the mind. By regularly practising this asana, you can improve flexibility and help tone your waist.

Paschimottanasana

2. Vasisthasana (Side Plank Pose)

This pose is great for targeting the waist and obliques. Start in a plank position, then shift your weight to one hand and stack your feet on top of each other. Raise your other arm towards the sky. Hold the position for a few breaths and then switch sides.

3. Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

Stand with your feet together, bend your knees and lower your hips as if sitting in an imaginary chair. Stretch your arms overhead and engage your core. This pose strengthens your legs, tones the waist and improves balance.

Also Read: Whether "Training Hard Or Hardly Training" Alaya Furniturewalla's Anantasana Was Pure Perfection

Utkatasana

4. Naukasana (Boat Pose)

Sit on the floor with your legs straight and together. Lean back slightly while lifting your legs off the ground, keeping them straight. Lift your arms parallel to the floor and balance on your sit bones, creating a V-shape with your body. This pose strengthens the core, tones the waist and improves overall balance.

Naukasana

5. Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Kneel on the floor with your knees hip-width apart. Place your hands on your lower back, fingers pointing downward. Slowly lean back, lift your chest and reach your hands to your heels. This backbend stretches and strengthens the abdominal muscles, helping tone the waist and improve posture.

Ustrasana