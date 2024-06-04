Dare To Try Alaya F's Work Out Routine?

Alaya F shared this image. (courtesy: alayaf)

Alaya F never fails to make heads turn with her fitness diaries. The actress frequently shares pictures and videos from her gym sessions to keep her fans motivated. To kick off the workday blues, Alaya shared a video from her workout routine. In the clip, the actress is holding two dumbbells. Like a pro, Alaya hops onto a stability ball and balances her body. But wait, it doesn't end there. She performs shoulder press-ups and squats on the ball. Too good, Alaya, too good. In the caption, the actress asks herself, "Kaunsi jang ke liye taiyari kar rahi ho, AF? [Are you gearing up for a war, AF?]"

Alaya F added, “Feeling so proud of what I was able to do today in class with Sunpreet Singh [fitness coach] got my hop-ups on my first attempt and even added weights to it because why not felt like quite a beast.”

Alaya F ended the note with a warning, “Please do not attempt this at home without supervision, crash mats and proper training, you can get very injured if this is done incorrectly!” Reacting to the video, actor Pulkit Samrat wrote, “Woah.” Saba Pataudi followed suit.

Check out Alaya F's video below:

Alaya F also reshared the video on her Instagram Stories with the text, “Full beast mode today, very very proud of myself.”

Next, Alaya F dropped a video of her post-workout training session. The side note read, “Ball jumping jang training in the morning, then one hour of intense flexibility and now a class with Anushka Nandani. What a great day so far.”

Wait, there is more. Alaya F also shared a video of “one more successful attempt”.

In terms of work, Alaya F was last seen in Srikanth, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The biographical drama is based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist who defied all odds to achieve success. The film also features Jyotika in a pivotal role. Click here to read Srikanth's review.